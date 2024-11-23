Baghdad denies militant links, urges UN action against Israeli threats

Shafaq News / Iraq has dismissed claims that militant operations targeting Israel are being launched from its territory, labeling the accusations as "a pretext for aggression."

Sabhan Al-Mulla Jiad, Political Advisor to Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, firmly denied the allegations on Saturday, stating, "There is no evidence of militant operations originating from Iraqi territory towards Israel."

"For some time, the entity [Israel] has claimed that operations against it originate from the east, which includes Syria and Jordan, not just Iraq." He warned that Israel may be seeking excuses to expand the war in the Middle East, saying, "Israel aims to use such allegations to justify aggressive strikes on Iraq."

In response to escalating tensions, Iraq’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) announced it has sent official letters to the United Nations Security Council, the UN Secretary-General, the Arab League, and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation.

The ministry called on the Security Council to intervene and stop "Israeli aggression in the Gaza Strip and Lebanon" and urged Israel to cease issuing threats. MoFA reiterated Iraq’s adherence to international law and its commitment to stability.

"Iraq has exercised restraint in its airspace use and urges international action to prevent further violations of international law," the ministry said.

Earlier, Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar alleged that Iraq is allowing Iran-backed groups to use its territory for attacks on Israel.