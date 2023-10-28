Israel knocks down communications in Gaza as it steps up overnight attacks

Shafaq News/ Israel knocked out internet and communications in the Gaza Strip in stepped-up bombardment Friday night, largely cutting off its 2.3 million people from contact with each other and the outside world and creating a near-blackout of information, as the Israeli military said it was “expanding” ground operations in the territory.

The military’s announcement signaled it was moving closer to an all-out invasion of Gaza, where it has vowed to crush Hamas after its large-scale operation "Aqsa Flood" three weeks ago.

Explosions from continuous airstrikes lit up the sky over Gaza City for hours after nightfall. The Palestinian telecom provider, Paltel, said the bombardment caused “complete disruption” of internet, cellular and landline services.

The cutoff meant that casualties from strikes and details of ground incursions could not immediately be known. Some satellite phones continued to function.

The Committee to Protect Journalists has issued a statement saying a “communications blackout is a news blackout” that can lead to “serious consequences”, including the spread of misinformation.