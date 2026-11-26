Shafaq News- Middle East

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Thursday that Israel had eliminated Khaled Abu Nada, a senior Hamas official responsible for economic and education affairs in Gaza, warning that no member of the group was beyond Israel's reach.

In a joint statement with Defense Minister Israel Katz, Netanyahu described the killing as part of Israel's ongoing operations targeting Hamas members and leaders. He claimed that Israeli forces had killed around 80 Hamas members over the past month and vowed to continue pursuing the group's leaders.

Joint Statement by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz: Last night, the IDF eliminated Khaled Abu Nada, who held the economy and education portfolio in the Hamas terrorist organization in the Gaza Strip. This targeted operation joins a series of recent operations carried out against operatives and senior officials of the organization. Over the past month, approximately 80 Hamas terrorists have been eliminated, and our forces will continue to thwart and settle the score with every terrorist in the organization. No terrorist is immune, and no one in the Hamas leadership will manage to evade us. We will continue to pursue our enemies and defend the security of Israel's citizens. — Prime Minister of Israel (@IsraeliPM) November 26, 2026

Hamas has not commented on Netanyahu's claims.

Abu Nada served as undersecretary of the Ministry of Education and Higher Education in the Hamas-run administration in Gaza from April 2023, succeeding Ziad Thabet. He held a doctorate in educational psychology and previously worked in academia, including in administrative positions at Al-Aqsa University.

Despite a US-mediated ceasefire agreement reached on October 10, 2025, Israeli attacks on the enclave have continued. On Wednesday, an Israeli airstrike killed Mohammed Majed Abu al-Ouf, head of Hamas's internal security service in northern Gaza, a day after a separate strike west of the enclave killed Naim Mohammed Abu Nahl, the group's director general of internal security.