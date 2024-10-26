Israel kills 800 Palestinians within 22 days, detains medical staff in Gaza

Shafaq News/ Nearly 800 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli air and artillery strikes on northern Gaza over the past 22 days, according to medical sources in Gaza, with reports of three additional Palestinians killed and others injured in an artillery strike on Jabalia.

Israeli forces have also targeted areas in northwest and central Gaza, including heavy artillery fire in Al-Nusairat refugee camp and intense shelling in central and western Rafah.

Medical sources indicated they are unable to respond to numerous emergency calls from residential buildings in Jabalia and Al-Nazla, where homes have been set ablaze.

Gaza’s civil defense services are entirely incapacitated in the northern region due to continuous strikes, the sources said.

In a separate development, all male medical staff at Kamal Adwan Hospital were detained by Israeli forces, except for the hospital's director, Hussam Abu Safiya, a female medical team member, and a maintenance worker. Many wounded individuals were also taken.

Female medical personnel were confined to an isolated room without food or water, while male staff were removed unclothed, handcuffed, and transported to an unknown location.

“We appeal to all international institutions and concerned authorities to intervene urgently to protect patients and medical staff working at the hospital.” The Palestinian Ministry of Health said.

Since October 7, the Israeli war has killed more than 43,600 Palestinians including nearly 16,500 children, and injured about 100,500 others.