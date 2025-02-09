Israel in talks to extend first phase of Gaza ceasefire

Shafaq News/ The purpose of an Israeli delegation’s visit to Doha on Saturday remains unclear amid conflicting reports on the focus of negotiations surrounding the Israel-Hamas ceasefire, which went into effect on January 19.

On Sunday, Israel’s public broadcaster, Kan, citing a source, reported that the team sent to Doha is “not authorized to discuss the second phase,” confirming that “negotiations are underway with mediators to extend the first phase of the prisoner-hostage swap.”

However, earlier reports said that “the talks in Doha would focus on the second phase of the Gaza ceasefire agreement,” adding to the uncertainty surrounding the delegation's mission.

While discussions continue, the US, Qatar, and Egypt-brokered ceasefire agreement, which consists of three phases, also continues. The first phase, which began on January 19, is set to last 42 days. The second phase, which remains under negotiation, is expected to include the release of the remaining captives and the return of remains, alongside a full Israeli withdrawal from Gaza, while the final phase will focus on Gaza’s reconstruction and establishing a framework for its future governance.

Five rounds of prisoner-hostage exchanges have taken place so far, with the latest occurring on Saturday when Hamas released three Israeli hostages in exchange for 183 Palestinian prisoners.

On Saturday, senior Hamas official Basem Naim warned that “Israel’s failure to uphold the terms of the ceasefire could lead to its collapse,” accusing Israel of “delays and non-compliance that could jeopardize the agreement.”

Naim’s warning came after Netanyahu reiterated Israel’s commitment to “dismantling Hamas and securing the return of hostages held in Gaza.” During his visit to the United States, Netanyahu declared, “We will destroy Hamas and bring back our hostages,” adding that US President Donald Trump fully supports Israel’s efforts. He also asserted that Hamas “will no longer play any role in governing Gaza.”