Israel expands strikes beyond southern Beirut, targets Kola district

Shafaq News/ Israel has expanded its offensive in Beirut, launching airstrikes on the Kola area, marking the first attack on the Lebanese capital outside of its southern suburbs since the escalation began.

The Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) reported that three of its leaders were killed in the strike, which hit the upper floor of an apartment building in the Kola district.

The killed are identified as Mohammed Abdul-Al, Imad Awde, and Abdulrahman Abdul-Al.

There was no immediate comment from the Israeli military.

Lebanon's Health Ministry announced that Israeli air raids have killed 105 people in the last 24 hours, as the bombardment of various locations across the country continues unabated. The ministry also reported that more than 1,000 Lebanese have been killed and over 6,000 wounded in the past two weeks of intense fighting.

The Lebanese government said that approximately one million people have been displaced by the violence.

Israel has vowed to continue its military campaign, citing the need to “secure its northern regions,” where tens of thousands of Israelis have been displaced by Hezbollah rocket attacks.