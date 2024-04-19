Israel escalates, strikes Iran in retaliatory move

Shafaq News/ Israel launched an attack on Iran following Tehran's recent retaliatory drone strike on Israel, further heightening the already volatile situation in the region.

Iranian state media reported early on Friday that its forces had destroyed drones, believed to be Israeli, near an army base in the central city of Isfahan. The incident triggered air defense systems, leading to explosions in the area.

An Iranian official confirmed to Reuters there was no missile attack, and the explosions were the result of the activation of Iran's air defense systems.

Iran's space agency spokesman Hossein Dalirian said "several" drones had been "successfully shot down," adding, "There are no reports of a missile attack for now."

While Iranian officials clarified that there was no missile attack and the explosions resulted from air defense system activations, the situation raised alarms, causing flight suspensions across several areas, including Tehran and Isfahan; but this morning, Iran lifted flight suspensions, including at the two major airports in Iran's capital, Mehrabad Airport, and Imam Khomeini International Airport.

Isfahan, a strategically vital city hosting military facilities and nuclear sites, witnessed heightened security measures. Iranian officials assured that nuclear facilities in Isfahan remained secure.

Israel has yet to comment on the attack, but many US outlets, including CNN, ABC, and CBS News, quoted American officials saying that an Israeli attack had taken place.

The United States and European countries had urged Tel Aviv to refrain from retaliating after Iran's earlier attack, highlighting the broader international concern over the potential escalation of conflict in the region.

Reports of the explosions came hours after Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian warned in a CNN interview that any additional Israeli military action against Iran would prompt an immediate and maximum-level response.

"If the Israeli regime makes the grave error once again, our response will be decisive, definitive, and regretful for them." He said.