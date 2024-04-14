Iran did not inform its neighbors of the attack on Israel

Shafaq News/ A senior official in the American administration refuted Iran's claims on Sunday regarding granting neighboring countries a 72-hour warning before the attack on Israel, stating that Tehran intended to inflict "a high level of destruction."

The American official told Reuters that the United States had been in communication with Iran through Swiss intermediaries both before and after the missile and drone attack on Israel.

Responding to a question about the Iranian Foreign Minister's comments that Tehran had notified regional countries 72 hours before the attacks, the official said, "That is absolutely not true… They did not give a notification, nor did they give any sense of ... these will be the targets, so evacuate them."

According to Reuters, Turkish, Jordanian, and Iraqi officials said on Sunday Iran gave wide notice days before Saturday's drone and missile attack on Israel, allowing mass casualties and rampant escalation to be averted, but a U.S. official denied this.

He added Tehran sent a message to the United States only after the strikes had commenced, with the intention being "highly destructive," stated the official, who speculated that Iran claimed to have given prior notice to mitigate embarrassment over the attack's lack of success.

"We received a message from the Iranians while the attacks were underway, facilitated through the Swiss channels."

Earlier today, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian stated that Tehran had informed Washington that the attacks against Israel would be "limited" and in self-defense, indicating that all neighboring countries, including Iraq, were notified 72 hours before the start of those attacks.