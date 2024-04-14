Turkish sources report advance notice of Iran's planned operation against israel

Shafaq News/ Turkish diplomatic source told Reuters on Sunday that Iran had informed Turkiye in advance of its planned operation against Israel. The source added that Washington had conveyed to Tehran, through Ankara, that any action must be "within certain limits."

The Turkish source, speaking anonymously, revealed that Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan had discussions with both his US and Iranian counterparts in the past week regarding the planned Iranian operation.

Ankara was reportedly informed of potential developments and expressed concerns about the crisis's potential escalation in the Middle East after Iran attacked Israel.

Turkiye has very good relations with Tehran.

On Sunday, during a call with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Fidan emphasized Ankara's worries about the crisis's spread and escalation in the region.

The Turkish diplomatic source stated that Fidan highlighted the Gaza conflict as the root cause of the crisis, underscoring the urgent need for an immediate ceasefire and unrestricted access to humanitarian aid in the enclave, emphasizing the pressing nature of these actions.

Furthermore, according to the source, Fidan urged countries with influence over Israel to convey the "correct messages" to prevent further escalation of regional tensions.