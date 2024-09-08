Israel dropped 80,000 tons of explosives in Gaza over 11 months

Shafaq News/ Reports indicate that Israel has dropped nearly 80,000 tons of explosives on the Gaza Strip during the 11 months since the military operations began following the events of October 7th.

This quantity translates to approximately 36 kilograms of explosives for every man, woman, and child in Gaza.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health announced on Saturday, in its report for the 337th day of the war in Gaza, that the total number of Palestinian casualties over the past 11 months has reached 40,939, with the number of injured rising to 94,616.

According to the attached image, each red dot in the satellite images released by the UN Satellite Center on July 6 represents a site that was bombed in Gaza.