Israel declares indefinite military presence in Syrian territories

Shafaq News/ Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz announced that Israel will remain in the security zone in southern Syria for an indefinite period, declaring that “hostile forces will not be allowed to establish a presence there.”

This announcement follows Katz’s order for the Israeli army to deploy prefabricated housing and accommodation units for its soldiers in the newly advanced areas around (and well beyond) Mount Hermon and the demilitarized zone, and to prepare to stay the winter.

On December 9, Israel seized the Syrian demilitarized zone in violation of the 1974 Disengagement Agreement, exploiting the collapse of Bashar Al-Assad’s regime just a day earlier. The occupation extended beyond the demilitarized zone into Syrian territories.

Earlier today, the Israeli army announced the transfer and installation of equipment in the Syrian demilitarized zone, claiming it would support soldiers in harsh winter conditions, preparing for extended occupation of the area.

Katz emphasized that Israel will not permit “hostile forces to gain a foothold in southern Syria” revealing Israeli efforts to strengthen ties with local populations, particularly the Druze community.

“We will not return to the reality that existed before October 7 and will not rely on others to defend us, whether here or elsewhere,” he continued, and warned that Israel would “take all necessary measures to confront any threat.”

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had announced earlier that the deployment was “temporary,” without specifying a withdrawal timeline.