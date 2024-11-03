Israel conducts cross-border operation, arrests Iranian-linked individual in Syria

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, the Israeli military announced a nighttime cross-border operation into Syria that resulted in the "arrest" of an individual linked to Iran.

On X Israeli army spokesperson Avichay Adraee stated, "Egoz unit forces under the command of the 210th Division arrest an element of an Iranian-affiliated terrorist network in Syrian territory."

The statement further explained that "During a preemptive operational activity inside Syrian territory in recent months, Egoz Unit forces, together with members of Unit 504 and under intelligence guidance, arrested an element of an Iranian-affiliated terrorist network on the Syrian front."

Adraee continued, "Ali Suleiman al-Asi, a Syrian national living in the Sidon area in southern Syria, was recruited by Iran and was working to gather intelligence on Israeli forces in the border area for future terrorist activities. Al-Asi was under close surveillance by Israeli forces, was arrested, and is now being investigated in Israel."

"The operation to arrest Al-Asi thwarted and disrupted a future terrorist operation and exposed the modus operandi of Iranian elements on the Golan front."

Furthermore, on Saturday morning, the Israeli military reported conducting a naval operation in the northern Lebanese coastal town of Batroun resulting in the abduction of what they described as a "senior Hezbollah leader" named Imad Amhaz.

According to sources, Amhaz, a maritime captain with no known ties to Lebanese security agencies, had rented the Batroun apartment about a month ago for studies at the Marine Institute.

In a post on Facebook, Amhaz's father confirmed that his son, Imad, "is a civilian maritime captain undergoing training at the Maritime Science Institute in Batroun."