Israel calls up additional reserve forces to face Hezbollah on northern front

Shafaq News/ On Friday, the Israeli military announced the mobilization of additional reserve forces to conduct operations along its northern front in response to growing tensions with Hezbollah.

Israeli army spokesperson Avichay Adraee said on X, "Based on the assessment of the situation, it has been decided to call up another reserve brigade for operational duties on the northern front."

He added that the deployment of the brigade "enables the continuation of combat efforts against the terrorist Hezbollah and achieving the goals of the war, including returning northern residents to their homes."

Earlier today, the Israeli military reported that its air force had conducted strikes on approximately 150 targets in Gaza and deep inside Lebanon, targeting militants, ammunition depots, rocket-launching sites, and sniper and observation positions.

The army also confirmed the killing of Mohammad Hussein Ramal, the commander of Hezbollah's Al-Taybeh village. Additionally, forces from the Israeli 7th Brigade discovered rocket launchers prepared to fire at northern towns and destroyed them.

On Thursday, Hezbollah announced the start of a "New escalatory phase" in its confrontation with Israel. For the first time, the group confirmed the use of "precision missiles" to target Israeli forces along the border in southern Lebanon and northern Israel.

In a statement released today, the Lebanese party declared, "In line with the directives of the Resistance leadership, the Islamic Resistance Operations Room announces the transition to a new, escalatory phase in the confrontation with the Israeli enemy, the details of which will unfold in the coming days."

It further noted that its fighters are targeting “Israeli enemy concentrations in military sites and barracks along the border... as well as in settlements and occupied northern cities,” using “various types of missiles, including precision missiles being used for the first time.”

Hezbollah also mentioned the killing of “55 Israeli enemy officers and soldiers” and the wounding of “more than 500” in Lebanon.