Israel breaks up suspected Iranian spy ring targeting infrastructure and figures

Shafaq News/ Israeli security forces dismantled a suspected espionage ring allegedly working for Iranian intelligence, the Shin Bet and police announced Thursday.

The latest in a series of espionage cases linked to Iran, this incident involves an Israeli couple from Lod, near Tel Aviv, accused of spying on key infrastructure and monitoring prominent Israeli figures.

Rafael and Lala Guliyev, both 32, reportedly gathered intelligence on infrastructure sites including Haifa Port, Israel Electric Corporation facilities, and a water pumping station in Hadera. They also allegedly monitored the Moldovan consulate in Tel Aviv, public bomb shelters, and memorial sites for victims of Hamas’s October 7 massacre. Authorities said the couple photographed posters of Gaza-held hostages displayed near Tel Aviv's Kirya military base.

In their joint statement, the Shin Bet and police stated that the Guliyevs’ activities “represent part of a larger Iranian espionage network aimed at Israeli immigrants from the Caucasus region.”

The Times of Israel quoted a Shin Bet official as describing the findings as “further evidence of Iranian intelligence agencies' efforts to recruit and exploit Israeli citizens for espionage and terrorist activity.”

In a related case, prosecutors recently charged Asher Binyamin Weiss of Bnei Brak with aiding an alleged Iranian plot targeting an Israeli nuclear scientist. Weiss is accused of following the scientist as part of an Iranian assassination plan disrupted when another Iranian-linked cell was exposed.

The charge sheet alleges that the Guliyevs received $26,000 from Iranian sources for their activities.

Iran has not commented on these latest allegations.