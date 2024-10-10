Israeli airstrike hits Beirut, leaving casualties and widespread destruction

Shafaq News/ Israel launched an airstrike on Lebanon’s capital Beirut late Thursday, causing damage and resulting in multiple deaths and injuries, according to eyewitnesses and local security officials.

Thick plumes of smoke were seen rising from the center of Beirut after the sound of missiles was heard overhead. "We saw the sky light up, and shortly after, the explosion hit. Smoke filled the area," one resident reported.

A Lebanese security source confirmed the strike, stating, "The Israeli airstrike targeted the Nweiri neighborhood in Beirut, resulting in at least two fatalities and ten injuries."

The Israeli Channel 12 confirmed that the intended target was a senior Hezbollah official, Wafic Safa that holds a key role in Hezbollah’s security operations.

Notably, this is the third attack in Beirut city, after Cola, and Bashura attacks that killed paramedics.