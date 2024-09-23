Israel bombs 300 sites in Lebanon, killing at least 270 and injuring +1000

Shafaq News/ Israel on Monday said that it has struck 300 targets in Lebanon in a move to step up pressure against the Lebanese Hezbollah group. The Israeli military said that the strikes were targeted in south and east Lebanon and warned of more strikes in the coming days.

The Lebanese Health Ministry said 272 people have been killed and 1024 others injured in the attacks, making it one of the deadliest attacks on Lebanon since the Israel-Gaza conflict started in October last year. Around 200 people have been killed in Lebanon, mostly civilians in the last seven days.

The Israeli air strikes targeted several towns, including Bint Jbeil, Aitaroun, Majdal Selem, Hula, Toura, Qlaileh, al-Saksakieh, Haris, Nabi Chit, Tarayya, Shmestar, Harbata, Libbaya, and Sohmor, according to a report in Al Jazeera.

The Israel military, in a post on X, shared a photo of its military chief Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi, approving additional attacks from military headquarters in Tel Aviv.

"We are deepening our attacks in Lebanon, the actions will continue until we achieve our goal to return the northern residents safely to their homes," Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant said in a video published by his office on Monday.

The Israeli army warned Lebanese to" move away" from Hezbollah sites and said it will launch more "extensive, precise strikes" in Lebanon.