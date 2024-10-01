Israel begins "limited" ground operations in Lebanon, Hezbollah expresses readiness

Shafaq News/ Israel has commenced "targeted" ground operations inside Lebanon, according to the Israeli Amry.

Israeli officials informed the US that the incursion would be limited in scope, scale, and duration, to push Hezbollah forces farther from the Israeli border.

Israel's Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said that the “next phase in the war against Hezbollah will begin soon.”

US Support, UN Concern

The White House reaffirmed Israel’s right to defend itself but expressed concerns about the potential for "mission creep," just a day after President Joe Biden called for a ceasefire.

US-supplied 2,000-pound bombs were likely used in the Israeli strike that killed Nasrallah on Friday.

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin spoke with Gallant, expressing support for Israel's goal of dismantling Hezbollah's infrastructure along the border.

However, the United Nations opposed the ground incursion, with a spokesperson for the UN chief warning, “We all know the devastation that an all-out ground war in Lebanon would bring to the people of Israel and Lebanon.”

Hezbollah’s Operations

Despite the ongoing Israeli ground incursion, Hezbollah, in the last 24 hours, has continued to target Israeli positions in Metula, Meron, Misgav Am, and other locations. Sirens have repeatedly sounded across the Galilee Panhandle, as well as the Upper and Western Galilee.

Hezbollah has launched multiple retaliatory attacks on Israeli military positions and settlements in response to Israel's continued strikes on Lebanese cities, villages, and civilians.

According to Hezbollah’s statements, the strikes involved a series of operations against Israeli military positions and settlements. Artillery fire hit an Israeli infantry unit at the Sadah site, resulting in direct hits, while a barrage of Fadi-2 rockets was launched at the Naqoura base.

Rockets were also fired at the city of Safed, and the settlements of Gesher HaZiv, Sa'ar, and Kabri were struck by rocket fire. Additionally, the Kfar Giladi settlement was hit by a Noor missile.

Later, Hezbollah forces fired missiles at a group of Israeli soldiers in Beit Saida, and another strike targeted soldiers in the Yiftach settlement, “achieving direct hits.” A missile barrage was also fired at Israeli military personnel stationed at Zaaura, and Fadi-1 rockets targeted locations northeast of Haifa, hitting both military and civilian areas.

Moreover, Hezbollah forces had attacked Israeli troop movements near the towns of Adaisseh and Kafr Kila, confirming successful hits in those areas.

Hezbollah stated that these strikes were part of its ongoing retaliation against Israel’s military actions, aiming to counter the "brutal assaults" on Lebanese territories.

At least 95 people were killed in Israeli strikes yesterday in Lebanon mostly civilians, pushing the death toll to over 1,000 since last Monday.

Lebanon’s prime minister stated that the conflict has displaced one million people.

Several countries have launched urgent operations to evacuate their citizens from Lebanon including France, UK, and Canada.