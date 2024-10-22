Israel arrests seven Jerusalem residents linked to assassination plans against officials

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, Israeli police and the Israeli Security Agency (Shin Bet) revealed the arrest of seven residents of Jerusalem who planned to assassinate Israeli officials and carry out other attacks on behalf of Iranian intelligence.

A joint police and Shin Bet statementaffirmed, according to Reuters, “This incident marks the fifth case involving assassination attempts orchestrated by Iranian intelligence that were thwarted by Israeli security forces last month.”

“The seven suspects reside in the predominantly Palestinian neighborhood of Beit Safafa in Jerusalem and were planning to assassinate a prominent Israeli scientist and the mayor of a major city in Israel, whose name was not disclosed,” the statement added.

Citing information from the security services, a senior Shin Bet official separately stated, "Scientists and mayors, as well as senior members of the security establishment and other senior Israeli officials, are attack targets by Iranian elements.”

As of Tuesday, there has been no response from the Iranian Foreign Ministry, per Reuters.

On Monday, the Israeli Public Prosecutor's Office disclosed the capture of a spy network operating on behalf of Iran. The network, consisting of seven Azerbaijani immigrants, reportedly filmed Israeli military bases that were targeted by Iran’s missile attack earlier this month.

The suspects are accused of photographing and gathering information on Israeli military bases and facilities, including the Kirya defense headquarters in Tel Aviv and the Nevatim and Ramat David airbases, as well as Iron Dome defense system sites.