Israel announces development of technologies to counter drone attacks

Shafaq News/ The Israeli Defense Ministry announced that it is accelerating the development of new technologies to counter drone attacks.

The Defense Ministry said it tested a number of technologies being developed by Israeli companies as part of an “acceleration process” to find new solutions.

The MoD said, “After analyzing the trial results, the Ministry of Defense will select several technologies to enter an accelerated development and production process. This aims to deploy new operational capabilities within months.”

Notably, the region is awaiting an Israeli response to the Iranian missile attack carried out by the Revolutionary Guard on October 1, which Iran claims as a 'legitimate right' to defend its sovereignty and retaliate for the death of Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh, who was killed in a July explosion in Tehran.