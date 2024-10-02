Israel acknowledges damage to air bases following Iranian missile attack

Shafaq News/ The Israeli military confirmed on Wednesday that several air bases were damaged in Tuesday's Iranian missile attack.

"Several air bases were impacted, but there was no significant damage to the infrastructure," the military stated, adding, "Contrary to Iranian claims, no hypersonic missiles were launched."

As Israel typically remains silent about the extent of its losses, military spokesman Daniel Hagari urged citizens not to share or publish any documentation or photos of the missile strike sites and targets.

Earlier, the IRGC noted that the missile strikes were in retaliation for the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran at the end of June, as well as for Hezbollah’s Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah and Abbas Nilforushan, the operations commander of the IRGC, in airstrikes on Beirut's southern suburbs last Friday, affirming that its “retaliatory operation against the Israeli regime, dubbed Operation True Promise II, was more than 90% successful.”

In response, Israeli officials have vowed to retaliate strongly. The Israeli Forces emphasized that the Iranian attack "will have consequences" and that military leadership in Israel has contingency plans in place.