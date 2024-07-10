Israel-Hamas negotiations resume in Doha amidst border crossing tensions

Shafaq News: Negotiations for a hostage deal and truce between Israel and Hamas began on Wednesday, in the Qatari capital, Doha, Israeli media reported.

“Israel is ready to open the Rafah crossing, but will not accept Hamas' return to it,” Gallant said during a meeting with the US President's Special Envoy to the Middle East, Brett McGurk, stressing “the necessity of finding a solution to prevent the weapons smuggling into the Gaza Strip. This would enable the Israeli army to withdraw from parts of the Philadelphia Axis and progress in the negotiations.”

During his meeting with McGurk and discussing the negotiations, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu affirmed his commitment to “the deal as long as the Israeli red lines are maintained.”

Delegations from Egypt, Qatar, the United States and Israel will meet in Doha, on Wednesday, to resume ceasefire talks and the hostage deal in Gaza.

The Israel Broadcasting Authority reported that the Israeli delegation includes Mossad chief David Barnea, Shin Bet chief Ronen Bar, and Nitzan Alon, who is responsible for the hostage issue within the Israeli army.

Sources familiar with the negotiations, as quoted by Yedioth Ahronoth, indicated that “this round will be complex and will take several weeks,” noting that “efforts will be made to narrow the gaps on the disputed issues between Israel and Hamas.”

The newspaper reported that the meeting's agenda includes confirming and strengthening the points already agreed upon by both parties as part of US President Joe Biden's proposal.

The sources stated that “the heads of Egyptian and American Intelligence will attend the Doha meeting,” aiming to “bridge the gap between Israel and Hamas to reach a truce agreement as soon as possible.”

“There is agreement on many points, and negotiations will return to Cairo on Thursday,” sources added.

The last significant progress in negotiations was on June 11, when Hamas indicated readiness to "deal positively" with the proposal but suggested several "minor" amendments. Despite ongoing efforts, a final agreement remains elusive.

So far, Israel has killed more than 38,000 Palestinians in Gaza, mostly women and Children, and injured about 88,000 others, according to the Hamas-run health ministry, with many more feared buried under rubble as much of the enclave has been destroyed and most of its 2.3 million residents displaced. The conflict has also led to widespread hunger and allegations of genocide, which Israel denies.