Israel Escalates in Gaza, death toll surpasses 10,000 Palestinians

Shafaq News/ The Ministry of Health in the Gaza Strip revealed on Tuesday that the death toll resulting from the relentless Israeli bombing campaign has surged past 10,000 people.
Ministry spokesman Ashraf Al-Qudra informed reporters that 548 individuals were killed within the past 24 hours alone, pushing the total number of fatalities to 10,328, including 4,237 children and 2,716 women. The number of wounded stands at 25,956, as reported by Palestinian media.
Al-Qudra condemned the deteriorating situation, highlighting that what were once considered "safe corridors" have transformed into deadly passages. He urgently appealed to all involved parties to establish secure humanitarian corridors, allowing the unimpeded flow of aid, medical supplies, and fuel to hospitals. Additionally, he stressed the critical need for the evacuation of the wounded and the entry of specialized medical delegations.
The dire circumstances have rendered the health system in Gaza utterly incapable of providing essential services to the injured. Al-Qudra pleaded with international organizations, urging the United Nations and the Red Cross to safeguard hospitals and ambulances. He called for their movement to be secured, demanded a halt to Israeli threats against the health system, and emphasized the necessity of allowing these facilities to carry out their vital functions.