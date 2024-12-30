“Iraqi-style decision”: Syria’s al-Sharaa awards high military ranks to civilians and foreign fighters

Shafaq News/ The new Syrian administration under Ahmad al-Sharaa has awarded high military ranks to several civilians and foreign fighters, a move criticized as "illogical" at this stage.

The decision, signed by al-Sharaa, granted the rank of major general to Murhaf Abu Qasra, the defense minister in the interim government, and awarded the rank of colonel to several foreign fighters.

According to military and strategic expert Ahmed Rahal, as reported by Arab media, what occurred cannot be considered a "promotion" in the traditional military sense. "Promotions in the military involve advancing from one rank to a higher one. However, when 80% of those receiving these ranks are civilians, not officers, it cannot be called a promotion. Essentially, it is the granting of military ranks," he explained.

Rahal further stated that granting military ranks to foreign fighters, including Jordanians, Albanians, Turkmen, and Tajiks, “raises many questions about the legal and political basis for this decision,” noting that “these ranks were awarded without any official clarification.”

"Were these individuals granted citizenship? What military or political justification is there for awarding them military ranks at this time? Will we see them in future positions within the Ministry of Defense or other military bodies in Syria?” he asked.

Notably, this move has sparked mockery in Iraq, with bloggers sharing it and calling it an “Iraqi-style decision."