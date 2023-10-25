Iraqi factions target US Base in Syria

Shafaq News / Iraqi factions announced today their audacious assault on the Kharab al-Jeer American military base situated in northeastern Syria.
The "Islamic Resistance Factions in Iraq," in an official statement, declared that their fighters launched a precise missile strike on the base inflicting direct hits.
Earlier this morning, the United States Central Command informed Sputnik agency that more than 20 American soldiers sustained injuries in repeated attacks on their bases in the Middle East.
According to the information from the US Department of Defense spanning from October 17 to 24, armed groups, seemingly affiliated with Iran, carried out ten missile and drone attacks on US forces in Iraq and thrice in Syria amidst the escalating conflict in the Gaza sector.
During the onslaught, 20 soldiers suffered minor injuries in a drone attack on the Tannaf base in Syria, with an additional four wounded at the Ain al-Assad base in Iraq, as confirmed by the Central Command. Another American, a civilian contractor, succumbed to a heart attack amid the chaos.