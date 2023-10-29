Iraqi armed groups attack a US base in Syria

Shafaq News/ A suicide drone hit a military base in northern Syria hosting US troops on Sunday, Iraqi security sources said.
A statement by the groups that identify as the Islamic Resistance in Iraq, an umbrella of mainly Iran-backed Shiite armed factions, said that they attacked al-Shaddadi base in Syria's al-Hasakeh with two booby-trapped drones.
The attack resulted in "direct hits" to the target but the statement did not elaborate on the casualties and damages sustained.
Armed factions close to Iran have threatened to attack US interests in Iraq over Washington's support for Israel that claimed that more than 1,400 Israelis were killed in a Hamas shock cross-border attack from Gaza on October 7. Israeli bombardment of Gaza has killed more than 7,700 Palestinians since then.