Iraqi child taken from his family in Sweden was found tied, strangled to death

Shafaq News/ An Iraqi child had been missing from Nyköping, where he was placed in a family home, for three weeks when he was found dead on August 18 in a wooded area in Upplands Bro north of Stockholm.
According to SVT Nyheter, the nine-year-old boy came to Sweden in 2018. Three years later, according to LVU, he was taken into care by the social services in his home municipality of Linköping due to deficiencies in care.
The boy was relocated several times before he ended up in the family home in Nyköping, from which he disappeared at the end of July.
The father’s lawyer Cafer Demirok tells SVT that there were deficiencies in the home and that they will report these to Ivo.
"The social service has seriously failed to supervise the boy," he says.
According to Demirok, the shortcomings are, among other things, that the 14-year-old was absent from school for a whole year.
"It should have been extremely alarming information. If a family home does not manage to get a child to school within a year, they should, in my opinion, relocate the child."
According to SVT, both of the boy’s parents moved back to Iraq for unclear reasons while he was placed in a family home.
Linköping municipality tells SVT that they are investigating the matter.
At the end of July, another 14-year-old was found dead in a forest area outside Nynäshamn. He also belonged to Nyköping, where he was placed in an HVB home.
The murders are linked to gang crime and the police are investigating whether there is a connection between the boys’ deaths. Several boys and young men are in custody suspected of involvement in the murders.