Iraqi Foreign Minister, UN Chief Discuss the Quran Desecration in Sweden: Calls for International Action to Combat Islamophobia

Shafaq News/ Iraq's Deputy Prime Minister, Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein, held a telephone conversation with United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Saturday, over the disturbing incident of the desecration of the Holy Quran in Sweden and the subsequent reactions from Iraq and the global Islamic community.

According to a readout issued by the Iraqi ministry, the talks revolved around the "offense committed against the Holy Quran by an Iraqi individual residing in the Kingdom of Sweden, last Wednesday."

Hussein underscored during the exchange that "these actions foster a multitude of issues between the Islamic world and European societies where such events and stances occur. These activities, in turn, fuel the phenomenon of Islamophobia, engender extremist and terrorist ideologies, and sow seeds of hatred and violence across the world."

The Foreign Minister further stressed the need for "global effort to combat such ideas leading to disrespect for sanctities and their symbols, and the burning of holy books, including the Holy Quran."

For his part, Guterres expressed his condemnation of the appalling act, emphasizing the necessity to counter the spread of Islamophobia. He confirmed close attention to the incident and the responses it triggered in Iraq and the Islamic world.

"I received al-Sistani's letter and highly appreciate his efforts," Guterres remarked, noting that he will be preparing a reply regarding the matter.