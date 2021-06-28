The United Nations calls for restraint and preventing escalation after the US strikes on the borders of Syria and Iraq

Shafaq News/ The United Nations called on the parties concerned to exercise restraint and prevent escalation against the backdrop of the recent US strikes on “Popular Mobilization” sites on the Syrian-Iraqi border. “We have followed up on reports of US strikes in the border area between Iraq and Syria. The Secretary-General remains concerned about the unstable situation in these territories,” said Stephane Dujarric, spokesperson for the United Nations Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, during a press conference held today, Monday. Dujarric added that Guterres “again calls on all parties concerned to exercise restraint and prevent steps that could lead to an escalation and impede diplomatic efforts aimed at a settlement.” Earlier, The United States said on Sunday it carried out another round of air strikes against Iran-backed factions in Iraq and Syria, “this time in response to drone attacks by the factions against U.S. personnel and facilities in Iraq.” In a statement, the U.S. military said it targeted operational and weapons storage facilities at two locations in Syria and one location in Iraq. It did not disclose whether it believed anyone was killed or injured but officials said assessments were ongoing. Iraqi groups aligned with Iran in a statement named four members of the Kata’ib Sayyed al-Shuhada faction they said were killed in the attack on the Syria-Iraq border. They vowed to retaliate. The strikes came at the direction of President Joe Biden, the second time he has ordered retaliatory strikes against Iran-backed factions since taking office five months ago. Biden last ordered limited strikes in Syria in February, that time in response to rocket attacks in Iraq. "As demonstrated by this evening's strikes, President Biden has been clear that he will act to protect U.S. personnel," the Pentagon said in a statement. A source told Shafaq News Agency that four members of the Popular Mobilization Forces were killed and others injures in the airstrikes people were killed in an American bombing on the Iraqi border with Syria.

