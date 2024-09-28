Iraq's top cleric mourns Hezbollah leader after Israeli airstrike

Shafaq News/ Iraq's top Shiite cleric, Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani, expressed sorrow on Saturday over the assassination of Hezbollah leader Sayyid Hassan Nasrallah, who was killed in an Israeli airstrike on Beirut’s southern suburbs.

In a rare statement, Sistani said, "We received with deep sorrow the news of the martyrdom of Hujjat al-Islam wal-Muslimeen Sayyid Hassan Nasrallah, along with several of his comrades in the Lebanese resistance and many innocent civilians, in the tragic massacre carried out by the Israeli army in Beirut’s southern suburb."

Nasrallah, the most prominent in Hezbollah’s resistance to Israeli occupation, was praised by Sistani as "a unique leader in recent decades." He noted that Nasrallah played "a distinguished role in liberating Lebanese territories" and had shown support for Iraq’s fight against Islamic State (ISIS) militants.

"He stood by the Iraqis in their battle to liberate their country from Daesh [ISIS] and took notable positions in supporting the oppressed Palestinian people, even paying with his life for that cause," the statement said.

Hezbollah has confirmed the killing of its leader in a massive air attack on a densely populated neighbourhood of Beirut on Friday evening that reduced several residential buildings to rubble.

In a statement, the Lebanese group says it will continue to confront Israel in support of Gaza and in defence of Lebanon.

Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, said, "the massacre of the defenceless people in Lebanon" is evidence of Israel’s "short-sighted" policy.

Israeli air raids on different parts of Lebanon continue through Saturday morning, forcing an increasing number of families to flee their homes.

At least 41,586 people have been killed and 96,210 wounded in Israel's war on Gaza. In Israel, the number killed in the Hamas-led attacks on October 7 is at least 1,139, while more than 200 were taken captive.