Iraq extradites 40 Iranian convicts detained in Iraq to Iran

Category: World

Date: 2021-04-08T17:02:22+0000
Iraq extradites 40 Iranian convicts detained in Iraq to Iran

Shafaq News / Iraq extradited forty Iranian prisoners detained in Iraqi prisons to the Iraqi-Iranian borders, Iranian Deputy Ambassador to Iraq, Mousa Alizadeh Tabatabaei, revealed today, Thursday.

The extradition followed the visit of the Iranian Chief Justice, Ebrahim Raisi, to the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, during which he met several Judicial figures and signed multiple memoranda of understanding.

Tabatabaei said that the convicts are expected to arrive at the Iranian territory via Shalamcheh border-crossing in the presence of a representative of the Iranian embassy in Baghdad and correspondents of the Iraqi Judiciary.

