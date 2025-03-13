Iraq arrests over 20 for Baath promotion

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, 22 individuals accused of promoting the outlawed Baath Party were arrested, according to Iraq’s National Security Service (INSS).

The agency said in a statement that its units had apprehended the suspects in various provinces since the beginning of the year as part of efforts to "uphold constitutional principles and maintain social stability."

"The arrests were carried out based on intelligence-driven operations and continuous field monitoring, following judicial authorization," the agency said, adding that the detainees were taken into custody under Articles 8 and 9 of the BaathPartyBanLaw.

The Baath Party, which governed Iraq under Saddam Hussein until the US-led invasion in 2003, was officially outlawed under the 2005 Iraqi Constitution. The Baath Party Ban Law was enacted to criminalize any form of promotion or glorification of the party.