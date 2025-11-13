Legal action against candidate for praising former regime

Shafaq News – Mosul

A court in Iraq’s Nineveh province decided on Thursday to take legal action against parliamentary candidate Maysam Fathy following remarks praising the former regime and insulting residents of Mosul, a judicial source said.

The Nineveh Investigative Court acted at the request of the Public Prosecution, which accused Fathy of attempting to incite ethnic tensions through her statements.

Fathy, who ran in the recent parliamentary elections under Al-Hasm al-Watani bloc (The National Resolve Alliance) led by Defense Minister Thabet al-Abbasi, posted a comment on Facebook after her electoral loss saying, “The people of Mosul deserve what happens to them,” ending her post with a prayer for the late former president Saddam Hussein.

