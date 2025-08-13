Dawa Party: Reinstating Baathists a betrayal of martyrs

Shafaq News — Baghdad

On Wednesday, the Islamic Dawa Party, led by Nouri al-Maliki reaffirmed its support for excluding members of the outlawed Baath Party from Iraq’s political process.

In a statement marking the anniversary of the 1991 “Safar Uprising” — a Shiite-led revolt in central and southern Iraq during Saddam Hussein’s rule — the party voiced “full backing” for the Accountability and Justice Commission’s decision to bar Baathists from parliament and public office, calling it a safeguard against “the dictatorship’s ideology that dominated Iraq for decades.”

The Baath Party, which ruled Iraq from 1968 until the 2003 US-led invasion, was banned under de-Ba'athification laws designed to dismantle the regime’s political and security structures.