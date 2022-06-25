Iranian top official criticized the west's "double standards"

Shafaq News/ An Iranian human rights official slammed Western countries for using human rights to exert pressure on developing countries.

Speaking on a TV program, Secretary of Iran's High Council for Human Rights Kazem Gharib Abadi said that "the United States and Western countries speak of human rights for other countries, not themselves, as the standards and values of human rights are never exercised in these countries when it comes to ethnic minorities, Muslims and indigenous people."

According to IRNA News Agency, Gharib Abadi criticized the detainment of Iranian national Hamid Nouri by the Swedish government, saying that he was arrested without charge and was formally accused after six months of detainment while being kept in solitary confinement with no medical access.

"There are three Swedish citizens imprisoned in Iran but Iran doesn't treat prisoners like this because Iran's legal system is based on Islamic law, which rejects such behavior," the official noted.

Gharib Abadi also criticized Sweden for harboring anti-Iranian terrorist groups, saying that Iran has strong proof that the Swedish government systematically backs these groups.

He mentioned another Iranian named Assadollah Asadi, who was kept in a bunker for a considerable part of Germany's 110 days of detainment. He added that Germany violates human rights while it always accuses Iran.

Iran's policy is to put pressure on the governments supporting terrorist groups and to warn international organizations and European countries on their responsibility for such groups, according to the official.

He expressed regret that some Western countries have "double standards."

On the assassination of the former IRGS Quds Force Commander General Qasem Soleimani, Gharib Abadi said that the case is pursued at three-level: courts in Iran and Iraq, courts in seven other countries in connection with the issues, and international organizations.

Gharib Abadi also addressed the issue of international terrorism, saying that the only reason the fight against terrorism has achieved little success is that the Western countries continue to support terrorist groups like Al-Nusra, Al Qaeda, and ISIS.

Iran's Judiciary has opened several cases on international issues, including US sanctions and the assassination of Iranian nuclear scientists, where the rights of Iranian citizens have been violated, the official continued.