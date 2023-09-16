Iranian security releases Mahsa Amini's father following brief detention

Shafaq News/ Iranian security forces have released Amjad Amini, father of the late Mahsa Amini, following a short period of detainment and a warning regarding his intentions to commemorate the anniversary of his daughter's untimely death, as reported by the Kurdistan Human Rights Network.

The Kurdistan Human Rights Network reported that his release was accompanied by verbal admonishments, cautioning him against the planned observance of the anniversary of his daughter's passing.

Mahsa Amini passed away while in police custody on September 16, 2022, under circumstances that have raised significant suspicion. The 22-year-old Iranian woman was detained by the Guidance Patrol, tasked with enforcing religious morality standards, purportedly due to her non-compliance with government-prescribed hijab regulations. Official statements from the Law Enforcement Command of the Islamic Republic of Iran indicated that she suffered a cardiac arrest within a police facility, falling into a coma before being transferred to a medical facility. Contrarily, assertions from her family and eyewitnesses have contended that she was physically abused by law enforcement.

The passing of Mahsa Amini ignited a series of nationwide protests in Iran, evolving into a formidable display of opposition against the government. These protests, which persisted for several months, marked one of the most significant challenges to state authority in recent years.