Iran arrests "spies linked to Israel"

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, the Iranian authorities arrested men for spying for Israel in the north of Iran.

According to Iranian media, the General Intelligence Department in Mazandaran province, northern Iran, reported that 12 people belonging to the "Zionist Baha'i organization" were arrested in various cities.

Two leaders of this group were trained by the "House of Justice" organization in Tel Aviv. The Department pointed out.

Last July, the Iranian police arrested the alleged leader and four other members of a spy network they suspect is affiliated with Israel's secret services, Iranian law enforcement authorities have said.

They did not give the nationality of those arrested but said they had received training for armed operations and sabotage.

Iran and Israel are longtime foes and are currently locked in a dispute over Iran's nuclear program.

Israel accuses Iran of backing militant attacks against it. At the same time, Iran says Israel has carried out many killings of Iranian officials.