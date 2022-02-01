Iranian security forces killed two, injured 13 couriers in January

Shafaq News/ Iranian security forces killed two Kurdish couriers from the city of Urmiya at the borders of the Kurdistan Region, Hengaw Organization for Human Rights said.

In its monthly report, the human rights watchdog said that thirteen citizens sustained gunshot wounds and three others went missing.

Karmasan has the lion's share of the victims (10), according to Hengaw.

For decades, the Iraq-Iran border has served as a smuggling route, mainly to transport goods to Iran. Couriers who work for smugglers risk shootings and jail time.