Masoud Barzani condoles the death of Mahsa Amini

Shafaq News / Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani extended condolences to the family of Mahsa Amini, who died yesterday, Sunday.

The Barzani headquarters said in a statement that the Kurdish leader phone-called Amini's family yesterday.

Iranian police said on Monday the death of a young woman in custody was an "unfortunate incident" they do not want to see repeated, a semi-official news agency reported, denying accusations of mistreatment that have fuelled protests.

Mahsa Amini, 22, fell into a coma and died following her arrest in Tehran last week by the morality police, sparking protests in parts of Iran including Tehran and the Kurdistan province where she came from.