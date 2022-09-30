Amnesty: Iranian authorities gave top-level orders to armed forces to "mercilessly confront" protesters

Shafaq News/ Iran's highest military body instructed the commanders of armed forces in all provinces to "severely confront" protesters who took to the streets following the death in custody of Mahsa Amini at the hands of Iran's morality police, Amnesty International said today after obtaining leaked official documents.

In a detailed analysis issued today, Amnesty International divulges evidence of the Iranian authorities plot to "brutally crush the demonstrations by deploying the Revolutionary Guards, the Basij paramilitary force, the Law Enforcement Command of the Islamic Republic of Iran, riot police, and plainclothes security agents."

The organization also shares "evidence of the widespread use of lethal force and firearms by Iranian security forces who either intended to kill protesters or should have known with a reasonable degree of certainty that their use of firearms would result in deaths."

"The Iranian authorities knowingly decided to harm or kill people who took to the streets to express their anger at decades of repression and injustice. Amid an epidemic of systemic impunity that has long prevailed in Iran, dozens of men, women, and children have been unlawfully killed in the latest round of bloodshed," said Agnes Callamard, Amnesty International's Secretary General.

"Without determined collective action by the international community, which needs to go beyond mere statements of condemnation, countless more face being killed, maimed, tortured, sexually assaulted, or thrown behind bars solely for their participation in protests. Leaked documents obtained by Amnesty International highlighted the need for an international independent investigative and accountability mechanism."

Based on eyewitness accounts and audio-visual evidence reviewed by Amnesty International, none of the 52 identified victims posed any imminent threat of death or severe injury that could warrant the use of firearms against them.

Amnesty International has obtained a leaked copy of an official document stating that, on 21 September 2022, the General Headquarters of Armed Forces issued an order to all provinces instructing them to "severely confront troublemakers and anti-revolutionaries."

Amnesty pointed out that another leaked document shows that, on 23 September, the commander of the armed forces in Mazandaran province ordered security forces in all towns and cities to "confront mercilessly, going as far as causing deaths, any unrest by rioters and anti-Revolutionaries."

Amnesty International has so far recorded the names of 52 people, including five women and at least five children, killed by Iran's security forces between 19 September and 25 September.

The organization believes the actual death toll is far higher and is continuing its efforts to identify victims.

Amnesty International has reviewed photos and videos showing that most victims were killed by security forces firing live ammunition. At least three men and two women were killed due to security forces firing metal pellets at close range, while a 16-year-old girl Sarina Esmailzadeh died after being severely beaten in the head with batons.

Amnesty International said it had documented widespread "patterns of torture and other ill-treatment by security forces, including severe beatings of protesters and bystanders. The organization has also reported sexual assault and other forms of gender-based and sexual violence, including cases where security forces grabbed women's breasts or violently pulled their hair after they removed their headscarves in protest."

Amnesty International has seen footage and reports suggesting that some protesters have engaged in acts of violence. However, Amnesty International stresses that violent acts by a minority of protesters "do not justify using lethal force."