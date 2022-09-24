Iran's President calls authorities to deal "decisively" with protestors

Shafaq News/ Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said that Tehran must "deal decisively" with protestors who “oppose the country's security."

Protests erupted in many Iranian cities after a young woman detained by the country's morality police died in custody.

The 22-year-old Mahsa Amini was not correctly wearing a mandatory headscarf or hijab. The authorities said denying of using violence against her.

State media reported that 35 people have died, while many Human Rights organizations estimated at least 50 people have passed away, including security forces.

Iran's Interior Minister Ahmad Vahidi insisted that Amini had not been beaten.

"Reports from oversight bodies were received, witnesses were interviewed, videos were reviewed, forensic opinions were obtained, and it was found that there had been no beating," Vahidi said.

The minister said Iran was investigating the cause of Amini's death, adding, "we must wait for the final opinion of the medical examiner, which takes time."

Minister Vahidi pointed out that some social networking sites played a significant role in directing the rallies, so the ministry decided to put temporary restrictions on social networking sites to "maintain security and the safety of the people."

In turn, the U.S. Department of the Treasury issued a General License (G.L.) D-2 to increase support for internet freedom in Iran by bringing U.S. sanctions guidance in line with the changes in modern technology since the issuance of Iran GL D-1.

"As courageous Iranians take to the streets to protest the death of Mahsa Amini, the United States is redoubling its support for the free flow of information to the Iranian people," said Deputy Secretary of the Treasury Wally Adeyemo.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the move would help counter the government's surveillance efforts.

"It is clear that the Iranian government is afraid of its own people," Blinken said in an emailed statement. "Mahsa Amini is senselessly, tragically dead, and now the government is violently suppressing peaceful protesters rightly angry about her loss."

The Spokesperson of the Ministry of Iranian Foreign Affairs, Nasser Kanaani, responded to Blinken.

"With a despicable human rights record both at home & abroad, how does the U.S. have the audacity to give itself higher moral ground to lecture the world?

@SecBlinken needs to remember that he's F.M. of a state whose police, just in 9 months, has fatally shot 730, many of them black." Kanaani said on Twitter.