Iranian president expresses solidarity with Iraq against Israel

Shafaq News/ Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi on Thursday said the unified position of Iran and Iraq against Israel is a symbol of solidarity between the two nations, expressing optimism over the future of the ties between Tehran and Baghdad "amid the resolute determination of both countries' top officials."

Raisi's remarks came during a telephone conversation initiated by Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, who offered condolences regarding the attack on the Iranian consulate in Syria, as reported by semi-official Iranian media on Thursday.

Raisi expressed appreciation to the Iraqi government for its condolences to Iran, both from the government and the people, as well as for issuing a statement condemning the attack. He condemned the "Zionist entity's terrorist act as a clear violation of diplomatic immunity principles and an assault on the fundamental tenets of diplomacy and international peace."

President Raisi praised the stance against Israel as "a demonstration of solidarity between the Iranian and Iraqi peoples," commending "the steadfast and decisive positions of the Iraqi government in supporting the oppressed Palestinian people." He also urged all Islamic nations to adopt similar positions.

Raisi on Tuesday condemned a deadly air strike blamed on Israel against his country's consular annex in Damascus, saying the "cowardly crime will not go unanswered".

"After repeated defeats and failures against the faith and will of the Resistance Front fighters, the Zionist regime has put blind assassinations on its agenda in the struggle to save itself," Raisi said on his office's website.

"Day by day, we have witnessed the strengthening of the Resistance Front and the disgust and hatred of free nations towards the illegitimate nature of (Israel). This cowardly crime will not go unanswered."

The air strike on the Iranian embassy's five-story annex killed seven members of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps, which runs Iran's overseas military operations.

Among the dead, were Brigadier Generals Mohammad Reza Zahedi and Mohammad Hadi Haji Rahimi, both senior commanders in the Quds Force, Guards' foreign operations arm.

Zahedi, 63, had held a succession of commands in the force in a Guards career spanning more than four decades.

The UN Security Council was to discuss the deadly strike later Tuesday at a meeting requested by Syrian ally Russia.

"Iran reserves its legitimate and inherent right under international law and the United Nations Charter to take a decisive response to such reprehensible acts," Iran's mission to the world body said.

It warned the strike could "potentially ignite more conflict involving other nations" and called on the Security Council "to condemn this unjustified criminal act."