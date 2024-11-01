Iranian official: Iran to increase ballistic missiles range

Shafaq News/ On Friday, Dr. Kamal Kharazi, the head of Iran's Strategic Council on Foreign Relations suggested that the country may expand the range of its ballistic missiles.

During an Interview with Al-Mayadeen TV, Dr. Kharazi Iran's military capabilities and the potential for changes in its nuclear policy in response to perceived "existential threats". However, he emphasized that the Fatwa issued by Iranian Leader Sayyed Ali Khamenei serves as the sole constraint preventing Iran from pursuing nuclear armament.

Dr. Kharrazi emphasized that “if Western countries fail to address Iran's concerns, especially those related to its sovereignty and territorial integrity, Iran have no longer any reason to take the Western worries into account.” Consequently, Iran will probably advance and increase the range of its missiles.

Regarding the latest Israeli strike on Iran, he revealed that his country will respond to the Israeli aggression “at the right time and in the right way,” noting that what Israeli had done in response to the Iranian missile attack, in which some 200 were launched, “was disproportionate,” adding that although Iran does not wish for the expansion of the war, it is fully prepared for it.

Yesterday, Brigadier General Ali Fadavi, Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards Brigadier General affirmed that the Iranian retaliation on the latest Israeli attack is “inevitable”.

Notably, Israeli intelligence indicated that Iran may be planning to launch an attack on Israel from Iraqi territory in the coming days, potentially before the US presidential election on November 5, according to anonymous Israeli sources, reported Axios. The anticipated assault is expected to involve a significant number of drones and ballistic missiles launched from Iraq. The report suggests that Tehran may utilize pro-Iranian groups in Iraq to execute the attack to evade any further Israeli strikes on strategic targets within Iran.

Iranian Defense Minister, Brig. Gen. Aziz Nasirzadeh declared earlier this week that the recent Israeli strikes had caused no lasting disruptions to Iran's defense production and damages were swiftly repaired.

However, The New York Times reported that the attacks targeted a "critical component" in missile manufacturing, a multi-fuel mixer used in the production of "Khaybar" and "Qassam" ballistic missiles. Valued at approximately $2 million, the repair of the facility could take up to two years, posing a significant setback to Iran's missile production.