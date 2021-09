Shafaq News / The Deputy Commander of the Iranian Internal Security Forces, Brigadier General Qassem Rezaei, confirmed that Iranian citizens can now return to their country through the Mehran border crossing.

Rezaei said on the sidelines of his visit to the Jadabah border crossing and the borders of Khuzestan province, "visitors of the holy shrines in Iraq can return to the country by land only through the Mehran border crossing."

"The border guards in Mehran are preparing for the visitors' return to the country, and are implementing the necessary measures to prevent illegal crossings", he added.