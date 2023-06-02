Iranian Security Forces Shoot Protesters Demanding Justice for Deceased Student: Human Rights Organizations

Shafaq News/ Human rights organizations revealed on Friday that several people were injured when Iranian security forces opened fire on a protest against the death of a young student shortly after his release.

The demonstrations erupted in Abdanan, in the western province of Ilam, predominantly inhabited by Kurds, as international organizations Hengaw and the Kurdistan Human Rights Network (KHRN) reported.

The protests were ignited by the death of 21-year-old Bamshad Soleimankhani in late May, just days after his release from prison.

Hengaw organization shared video footage showing individuals marching in the streets amid gunshots and images of wounded demonstrators.

While the authenticity of the photos could not be immediately verified, Hengaw stated that 25 people were injured during the crackdown on protesters, who were chanting slogans against the regime.

Protests had erupted in Iran in September following the death of Mahsa Amini, who was arrested for allegedly violating the country's dress code for women. Although the intensity of the protest movements has subsided in recent months, sporadic demonstrations continue to occur.

The 1500 Tasfir website reported that Soleimankhani's family observed foam in his mouth after his release, prompting them to rush him to the hospital. Medical examinations revealed multiple fractures and cigarette burns on his body, indicating possible mistreatment during detention, leading to his subsequent death.

While Soleimankhani was described as sympathetic to the opposition movement, the circumstances surrounding his arrest and the reasons for it remain unclear.

The Iranian government has not officially commented on the incident or the allegations made by human rights organizations.