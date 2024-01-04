Iranian SNSC issues three resolutions regarding Kerman explosions

Shafaq News / The Iranian Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) issued, on Thursday, three decisions regarding the terrorist attack in Kerman province.

According to Fars News Agency, SNSC convened a meeting this morning and made the following decisions: "1- Intelligence agencies are instructed to swiftly track the evidence obtained from this terrorist operation to identify and reveal the identities of its mercenaries."

"2- Precisely pinpoint and report on the role of malevolent minds that have consistently supported terrorists in their indiscriminate targeting of innocent women, men, and children across various global points in this terrorist incident."

"3- Relevant institutions are directed to take action against potential events to prevent them, deal firmly with the perpetrators, instigators, and supporters of this crime, and ensure fair punishment for them."

Moreover, today, Thursday, IRNA reported, citing a knowledgeable source, that investigations and CCTV footage in Kerman province indicate the presence of a suicide bomber involved in at least one of the explosions.

Additionally, on this Thursday, January 4, the Iranian government declared a nationwide day of mourning for the victims of the terrorist bombings near the mausoleum of General Qassem Soleimani in the city of Kerman. This attack resulted in 84 fatalities and 284 injuries, with 195 individuals hospitalized, as per IRNA.

Furthermore, Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei vowed to punish the perpetrators of the terrorist bombings near General Qassem Soleimani's mausoleum, who was assassinated four years ago.