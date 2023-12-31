British Foreign Secretary discusses Houthi attacks with Iranian counterpart

Shafaq News / British Foreign Secretary David Cameron conducted a phone call with his Iranian counterpart, Hossein Amir Abdollahian, on Sunday, addressing the Houthi attacks on ships in the Red Sea.

Cameron stated on X, "I had a conversation today with Iranian Foreign Minister, Amir Abdollahian, regarding the Houthi attacks in the Red Sea, which pose a danger to innocent lives and the global economy."

He added, "I conveyed that Iran shares responsibility in preventing such attacks, given Iran's long history of supporting the Houthis."