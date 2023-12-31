British Foreign Secretary discusses Houthi attacks with Iranian counterpart
Shafaq News / British Foreign Secretary David Cameron conducted a phone call with his Iranian counterpart, Hossein Amir Abdollahian, on Sunday, addressing the Houthi attacks on ships in the Red Sea.
Cameron stated on X, "I had a conversation today with Iranian Foreign Minister, Amir Abdollahian, regarding the Houthi attacks in the Red Sea, which pose a danger to innocent lives and the global economy."
He added, "I conveyed that Iran shares responsibility in preventing such attacks, given Iran's long history of supporting the Houthis."
In response, British Defense Minister Grant Shapps affirmed that Houthi attacks on international shipping in the Red Sea and its vicinity have multiplied fivefold in the past two months.