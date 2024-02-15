Houthis claim attack on British ship in the Gulf of Aden

Safaq News/ On Thursday, the Yemeni Houthis group announced targeting the British bulk carrier “LYCAVITOS” while it was sailing in the Gulf of Aden.

"The Houthis carried out a military operation targeting a British ship... while it was sailing through the Gulf of Aden", the group's military spokesman Yahya Saree said, claiming the missiles had made a "direct" hit.

The Houthis have declared their intention to continue maintaining a "blockade on Israeli navigation in the Red and Arabian Seas until a ceasefire is achieved and the siege on the Gaza Strip is lifted."

Earlier today, the US and British forces conducted new airstrikes on Yemen's Red Sea port city of Hodeidah, the Houthi-run al-Masirah TV reported.

On the other hand, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) reported that on Feb. 14, its forces "successfully conducted four self-defense strikes against seven mobile anti-ship cruise missiles (ASCM), three mobile unmanned aerial vehicles(UAV), and one explosive unmanned surface vessel(USV) in Houthi controlled areas of Yemen, that were prepared to launch against ships in the Red Sea."