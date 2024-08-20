Iranian Revolutionary Guard: Israel must wait for a “measured and precise response”

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, Iranian Revolutionary Guard spokesman Ali Mohammad Naeini said that Iran's response to Israel may take time.

Official media quoted Naini stating, "Time is on our side, and the wait for retaliation may be long," referencing revenge against Israel for the July 31 assassination of Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran, during Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian's inauguration.

“Israel must wait for a measured and precise response.”

Last week, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant announced, “Israel has bolstered its defenses and developed offensive options to protect its citizens,” hinting at potential preparations for an Iranian attack.

Barak Ravid, Axios correspondent in Tel Aviv, cited two sources claiming that “Israeli intelligence expects a direct Iranian attack within days.”

However, later reports suggest “divisions within Iran's leadership over response.”

Moreover, the Israeli newspaper Haaretz reported, “President Pezeshkian prioritizes economic reform and improving international relations while expressing concern over the potential fallout from a possible attack.”

Recently, Iran's mission to the United Nations stated, "We have a legitimate right to self-defense, separate from the Gaza ceasefire. However, we aim for our response to be timely and not disrupt a potential ceasefire."

In turn, Haaretz believed that the Iranian statement was "vague enough to enable everyone to interpret it as they see fit, without committing to the nature and timing of the response."