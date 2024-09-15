Iranian Revolutionary Guard Commander assassinated in Deir Ez-Zor, Syria

Shafaq News/ An Iraqi national serving as a commander in the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) was assassinated by unidentified gunmen in Deir Ez-Zor, Syria, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) reported on Sunday.

The commander, Ruqayah Kazem Al-Sudani, also known as Umm Zainab, “was killed by unidentified gunmen in Deir Ezzor city in areas controlled by regime forces and Iranian-backed militias, where her body showed gunshots wounds and dumped in an abandoned building in Al-Muwazzafein neighborhood in the city,” according to a statement from the Observatory.

The Observatory added, “The assassinated leader had lived for a long time in Damascus, before moving to Al-Bukamal city where she participated in the establishment of the so-called “Al-Asdiqaa Ofice” (the Friends Office), then she moved to Al-Mayadeen city and finally to Deir Ez-Zor city.”

Al-Sudani was “known for her strong loyalty to Iran and the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps, and she served Iranian interests in the city.”

The statement said that “Umm Zainab was accused of involvement in several assassinations, as well as recruiting children and women for the benefit of the Iranian Cultural Centre. She also had strong ties with several military leaders, including Iranians.”

While there are no officially known Iraqis within the IRGC, the organization exerts considerable influence over several Iraqi factions, particularly through its Quds Force, which serves as the IRGC's overseas operational branch. The Quds Force has played a pivotal role in shaping the actions and allegiances of these factions, especially in areas related to security and military coordination.

The Observatory also explained the role of Iranian cultural centers in the region, stating they “focus heavily on children, providing free educational courses targeting those under 18, especially for primary and secondary school qualifications. These efforts exploit the severe poverty and dire living conditions in regime-held areas, where families cannot afford private education. The centers also offer school supplies and invite children to attend events.”

According to the Observatory, there are four main Iranian cultural centers in Deir Ezzor province: The cultural center in al-Bukamal, Two centers in Deir ez-Zor: one in the al-Qusur neighborhood, and another in the al-Dahiya district.

In addition, one center is in al-Mayadin, and another is in the town of Hatlah, north of Deir ez-Zor.

Iran has never claimed the existence of these centers.