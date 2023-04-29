Iranian Cleric Attacked with Knife in Qom Following Traffic Accident

Shafaq News/ An Iranian cleric was attacked with a knife in Qom during a traffic accident on Saturday, following the recent killing of a member of Iran's Assembly of Experts.

Qom police chief Amir Mokhtari explained that the car crashed and two pedestrians were injured. The driver attacked "one of the victims, a cleric," with a knife. The three wounded were taken to the hospital, including the driver, who cut himself with a knife.

The cleric is still in intensive care, and the motives for the attack are unclear.

The attack comes after the recent death of Ayatollah Abbas Ali Soleimani, a member of the Assembly of Experts who was shot in a bank in Babolsar.

Also, a cleric was reportedly hit by a vehicle in Tehran last Wednesday. The police confirmed that they were pursuing the driver responsible for the accident but did not provide further details.

Qom is a city in Iran considered one of the most important centers of Shia Islamic scholarship in the world. In addition, it is home to several important religious institutions.

Many Shia clerics and scholars also reside in Qom, and the city is known for producing some of the most influential religious figures in Shia Islam. These clerics play an essential role in shaping the religious and cultural life of the city, and their teachings and ideas have a vast influence in the Shia world.